Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $442,477,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 726,325 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,652,000 after purchasing an additional 619,551 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.62.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

