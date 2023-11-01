Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $473.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

