Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

