Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $8.39 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.08% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,211,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after purchasing an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $65,315,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day moving average is $145.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

