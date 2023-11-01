Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $9.75 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after buying an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after buying an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after buying an additional 196,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $387.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $450.95 and a 200-day moving average of $479.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $354.81 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

