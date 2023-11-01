Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $133.24.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.41.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,599 shares of company stock worth $301,984. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

