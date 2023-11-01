Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after acquiring an additional 277,228 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,488 shares of company stock worth $5,795,979. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.32.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

