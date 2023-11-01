Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 283 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
