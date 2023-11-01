Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 41,275 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,275 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

