Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 7,808 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after buying an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,896,738,000 after acquiring an additional 517,755 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,922.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

