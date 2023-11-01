Lyell Wealth Management LP Purchases 901 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $306.79 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.70 and a 200-day moving average of $277.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Company Profile



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

