Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $193.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.