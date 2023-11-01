Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $679,302.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,882 shares of company stock valued at $36,788,951 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.