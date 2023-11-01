Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock worth $9,548,299 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $263.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.48 and its 200 day moving average is $306.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

