Lyell Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $417.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $182.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.09 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,572 shares of company stock valued at $39,160,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

