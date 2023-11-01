Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 2,747 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,187,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.