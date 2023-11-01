Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 394 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

