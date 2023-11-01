Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 823 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after purchasing an additional 280,803 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TEAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,718,707.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,319.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $1,458,574.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at $62,718,707.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,154 shares of company stock valued at $67,097,264. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.3 %

TEAM stock opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.