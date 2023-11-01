MacroGenics (MGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 million. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
MGNX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.85 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics
In other MacroGenics news, Director Edward Hurwitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,393.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $44,287,634.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,650. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
