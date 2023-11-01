Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MSGE opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

