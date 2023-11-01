Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of ($1.56) per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.35 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

