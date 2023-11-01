Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

MGYR opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

