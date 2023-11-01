Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

