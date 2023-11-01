Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 114.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $69.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.