Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

