Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 13.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

