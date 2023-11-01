Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

T stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

