Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Adobe by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 495,656 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,371,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Adobe Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $532.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.20. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40. The company has a market capitalization of $242.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

