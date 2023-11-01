Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 151.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 3.2 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.63.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

