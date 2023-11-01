Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $297.11 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.51 and a 200-day moving average of $304.51. The company has a market capitalization of $186.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total value of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $8,716,567 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

