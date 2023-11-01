Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $368.91 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $278.76 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $393.48 and its 200 day moving average is $375.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

