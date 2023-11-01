Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $77.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

