Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $296,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $252.78 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.70 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

