Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.71.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IT opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $348.34 and its 200 day moving average is $340.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

