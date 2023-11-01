Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 287,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,868,000 after buying an additional 280,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,323,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $225.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.90 and a 200-day moving average of $241.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

