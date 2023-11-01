Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

