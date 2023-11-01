Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 53,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.12. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.