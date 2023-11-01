Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $455.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.97 and a 200-day moving average of $412.94. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

