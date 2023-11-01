Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $49,968,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $21,011,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $9,486,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

