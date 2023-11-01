Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $774,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $411.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.09 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.11 and a 200-day moving average of $398.18. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,572 shares of company stock worth $39,160,789. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

