Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $862,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

