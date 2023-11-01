Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

