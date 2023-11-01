Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 70,416 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,757,000 after buying an additional 653,798 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $717,000.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.48 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

