Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS FAPR opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

