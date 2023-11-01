Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.89. The company has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.