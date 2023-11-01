Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 161,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.51. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

