Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Markel Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Markel Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,470.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,182.13 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,484.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,418.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.