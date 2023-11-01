Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YJUN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,027.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS YJUN opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

