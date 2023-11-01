Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.82. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

