Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 87.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $131.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

